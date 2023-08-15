AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.95 in relation to its previous close of 5.76. However, the company has experienced a -4.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/17/21 that FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABCL is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABCL is $25.38, which is $19.79 above the current price. The public float for ABCL is 206.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on August 15, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

ABCL’s Market Performance

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has seen a -4.44% decrease in the past week, with a -21.93% drop in the past month, and a -2.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.94% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -35.98% for the last 200 days.

ABCL Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -44.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 153,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on May 26. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,012,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $997,728 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 14,500 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 153,000 shares at $99,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.