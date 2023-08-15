2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) has jumped by 10.72 compared to previous close of 6.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSVT is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSVT is $24.33, which is $18.32 above the current price. The public float for TSVT is 49.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSVT on August 15, 2023 was 899.83K shares.

TSVT’s Market Performance

TSVT’s stock has seen a 15.31% increase for the week, with a -35.43% drop in the past month and a -42.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for 2seventy bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.34% for TSVT’s stock, with a -41.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSVT Trading at -30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -36.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT rose by +14.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw -28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Kynam Capital Management, LP, who purchase 515,414 shares at the price of $5.92 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kynam Capital Management, LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $3,049,287 using the latest closing price.

Kynam Capital Management, LP, the 10% Owner of 2seventy bio Inc., purchase 86,414 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kynam Capital Management, LP is holding 5,142,111 shares at $515,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.34 for the present operating margin

+58.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -277.77. The total capital return value is set at -43.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -61.00, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.53. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.