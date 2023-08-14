YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 14.51. However, the company has seen a 5.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YPF is $18.90, which is -$3.4 below the current price. The public float for YPF is 387.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on August 14, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stock saw an increase of 5.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.24% and a quarterly increase of 29.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 31.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

YPF Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 59.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.