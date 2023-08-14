X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has plunge by 21.90relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -28.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XFOR is at 0.77.

XFOR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for XFOR on August 14, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

XFOR’s Market Performance

The stock of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has seen a -28.49% decrease in the past week, with a -32.28% drop in the past month, and a -14.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.05% for XFOR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on December 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XFOR Trading at -33.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares sank -31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR fell by -28.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7010. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Stewart Murray, who sale 130,056 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Aug 10. After this action, Stewart Murray now owns 146,504 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $137,859 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,641 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 80,221 shares at $4,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -177.20, with -81.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.