Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) by analysts is $10.71, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of WWW was 875.23K shares.

WWW) stock’s latest price update

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.46relation to previous closing price of 8.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -29.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WWW’s Market Performance

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has experienced a -29.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.41% drop in the past month, and a -45.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for WWW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.53% for WWW’s stock, with a -38.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWW Trading at -34.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -33.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW fell by -29.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who sale 3,050 shares at the price of $13.68 back on Jun 05. After this action, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J now owns 32,345 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $41,724 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 26,334 shares at $161,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.