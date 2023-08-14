What Recent Market Trends Mean for Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock

In the past week, INPX stock has gone down by -1.53%, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly plunge of -16.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.35% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.66% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -83.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INPX is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Inpixon (INPX) is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 65.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On August 14, 2023, INPX’s average trading volume was 9.41M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.42 in relation to its previous close of 0.16. However, the company has experienced a -1.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INPX Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1855. In addition, Inpixon saw -90.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inpixon (INPX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.