Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has gone down by -51.65% for the week, with a -56.75% drop in the past month and a -19.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.00% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.95% for VIRI’s stock, with a 10.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIRI is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $2.64 above the current price. The public float for VIRI is 16.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on August 14, 2023 was 804.94K shares.

VIRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) has decreased by -20.31 when compared to last closing price of 1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -51.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIRI Trading at -50.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.27%, as shares sank -64.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI fell by -51.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8323. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 264.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -165.10, with -140.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.