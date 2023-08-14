Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is above average at 6.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is $23.20, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for VSCO is 69.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSCO on August 14, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

VSCO stock's latest price update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.99 in comparison to its previous close of 20.13, however, the company has experienced a 7.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back as a Film

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO’s stock has risen by 7.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.35% and a quarterly drop of -17.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Victoria’s Secret & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for VSCO’s stock, with a -34.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSCO Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.93. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw -41.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who sale 238,645 shares at the price of $46.21 back on Feb 02. After this action, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD now owns 7,763,409 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co., valued at $11,027,499 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co., sale 116,750 shares at $46.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 8,002,054 shares at $5,381,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Equity return is now at value 94.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.