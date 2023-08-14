VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is above average at 24.23x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 7.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCIG on August 14, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.96 in comparison to its previous close of 2.70, however, the company has experienced a 12.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG’s Market Performance

VCIG’s stock has risen by 12.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly drop of -5.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for VCI Global Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for VCIG’s stock, with a -7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +12.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84. The total capital return value is set at 235.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 179.73.

Based on VCI Global Limited (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.78. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.81 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.