Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VAPO is -1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VAPO is $0.43, The public float for VAPO is 40.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VAPO on August 14, 2023 was 250.23K shares.

VAPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) has jumped by 12.55 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.37% and a quarterly drop of -33.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for Vapotherm Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for VAPO’s stock, with a -55.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VAPO Trading at -11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3885. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -84.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Army Joseph, who purchase 476,190 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Feb 10. After this action, Army Joseph now owns 1,636,769 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the Director of Vapotherm Inc., purchase 476,190 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H is holding 652,372 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.90 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc. stands at -169.55. The total capital return value is set at -81.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.