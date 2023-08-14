Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)’s stock price has plunge by 3.11relation to previous closing price of 134.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLO is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VLO is $146.73, which is $8.23 above the current price. The public float for VLO is 351.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLO on August 14, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen a 9.59% increase in the past week, with a 20.39% rise in the past month, and a 25.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for VLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for VLO’s stock, with a 10.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $145 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.34. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.