Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Chevron Corporation’s (CVX) Stock

The stock of Chevron Corporation (CVX) has seen a 3.04% increase in the past week, with a 4.22% gain in the past month, and a 5.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for CVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is 10.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVX is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is $185.19, which is $22.09 above the current market price. The public float for CVX is 1.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On August 14, 2023, CVX’s average trading volume was 7.94M shares.

CVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has increased by 2.06 when compared to last closing price of 160.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/23 that Exxon and Chevron Signal They Are Still Shopping for Deals

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $187 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.51. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from GUSTAVSON JEFF B, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $160.88 back on Aug 03. After this action, GUSTAVSON JEFF B now owns 1,718 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $603,300 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS RHONDA J, the Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 19,666 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that MORRIS RHONDA J is holding 3,967 shares at $3,343,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corporation (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chevron Corporation (CVX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.