Understanding the 1.74% Volatility Levels of United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, UMC stock has gone down by -3.86%, with a monthly decline of -10.40% and a quarterly plunge of -11.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for United Microelectronics Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is $5.30, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on August 14, 2023 was 6.47M shares.

UMC) stock’s latest price update

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.55 in relation to its previous close of 7.09. However, the company has experienced a -3.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.