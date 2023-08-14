U Power Limited (UCAR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR)’s stock price has plunge by 22.02relation to previous closing price of 4.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) Right Now?

The public float for UCAR is 7.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume for UCAR on August 14, 2023 was 4.33M shares.

UCAR’s Market Performance

The stock of U Power Limited (UCAR) has seen a 11.05% increase in the past week, with a -5.04% drop in the past month, and a 49.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for UCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for UCAR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

UCAR Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR rose by +11.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, U Power Limited saw -86.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-561.19 for the present operating margin

-29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84. The total capital return value is set at -14.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.29.

Based on U Power Limited (UCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.24. Total debt to assets is 7.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U Power Limited (UCAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.