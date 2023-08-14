Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, TCOM stock has gone up by 1.94%, with a monthly gain of 6.60% and a quarterly surge of 21.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for TCOM’s stock, with a 16.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 34.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is 0.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is $348.68, which is $8.82 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 603.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On August 14, 2023, TCOM’s average trading volume was 4.76M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.03 in relation to previous closing price of 41.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.84. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.