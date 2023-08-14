Tingo Group Inc. (TIO): A Technical Analysis

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $11.75, which is $10.52 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 120.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on August 14, 2023 was 9.33M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has jumped by 4.68 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO’s stock has fallen by -14.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.07% and a quarterly drop of -57.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.51% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for TIO’s stock, with a -12.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4037. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 48.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.