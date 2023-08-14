The Volatility of The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) Stock: A 1.12% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has gone up by 1.12% for the week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month and a 1.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.29% for PG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for PG’s stock, with a 6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is 26.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PG is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is $168.33, which is $9.47 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On August 14, 2023, PG’s average trading volume was 6.33M shares.

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 156.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/30/23 that Wall Street to Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive: Start Moving Units

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $155 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.36. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Francisco Ma. Fatima, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $158.01 back on Aug 09. After this action, Francisco Ma. Fatima now owns 962 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $4,740,363 using the latest closing price.

Purushothaman Balaji, the Chief Human Resources Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 12,629 shares at $157.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Purushothaman Balaji is holding 13,051 shares at $1,985,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 28.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.