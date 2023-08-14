The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, REAL stock has gone up by 13.97%, with a monthly decline of -5.78% and a quarterly surge of 115.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.35% for The RealReal Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for REAL’s stock, with a 66.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for REAL is 88.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REAL on August 14, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) has decreased by -2.61 when compared to last closing price of 2.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/23 that Secondhand Sellers Are Going Premium

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at 23.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 108.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from KROLIK ROBERT J, who sale 11,700 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jun 14. After this action, KROLIK ROBERT J now owns 50,197 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $20,475 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 14,054 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 642,838 shares at $19,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Equity return is now at value 101.00, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.