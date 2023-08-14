The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is $42.32, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for KHC is 788.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KHC on August 14, 2023 was 7.68M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KHC) stock’s latest price update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.47relation to previous closing price of 34.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/23 that Kraft Heinz Revenue Falls Short. Higher Prices Weren’t Enough.

KHC’s Market Performance

KHC’s stock has fallen by -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.06% and a quarterly drop of -15.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for The Kraft Heinz Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.35% for KHC’s stock, with a -10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.68. In addition, The Kraft Heinz Company saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 16,453 shares at the price of $35.07 back on Aug 07. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 206,243 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company, valued at $577,007 using the latest closing price.

La Lande Rashida, the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of The Kraft Heinz Company, sale 25,000 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that La Lande Rashida is holding 234,084 shares at $1,024,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kraft Heinz Company stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.