The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JYNT is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JYNT is $31.00, which is $20.94 above the current market price. The public float for JYNT is 14.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume for JYNT on August 14, 2023 was 84.69K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JYNT) stock’s latest price update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -20.41 in comparison to its previous close of 12.64, however, the company has experienced a -24.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JYNT’s Market Performance

JYNT’s stock has fallen by -24.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.43% and a quarterly drop of -30.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for The Joint Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.41% for JYNT’s stock, with a -33.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JYNT Trading at -25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -23.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYNT fell by -24.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, The Joint Corp. saw -28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JYNT starting from Bandera Partners LLC, who purchase 584,496 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,466,560 shares of The Joint Corp., valued at $5,584,052 using the latest closing price.

Bandera Partners LLC, the 10% Owner of The Joint Corp., purchase 74,720 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Bandera Partners LLC is holding 2,882,064 shares at $926,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.55 for the present operating margin

+82.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Joint Corp. stands at +1.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.32. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Joint Corp. (JYNT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.59. Total debt to assets is 28.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.