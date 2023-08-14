The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s (OMIC) Stock

In the past week, OMIC stock has gone down by -22.37%, with a monthly decline of -35.64% and a quarterly plunge of -45.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.68% for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.82% for OMIC’s stock, with a -63.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OMIC is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OMIC is $0.95, The public float for OMIC is 62.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for OMIC on August 14, 2023 was 311.98K shares.

OMIC) stock’s latest price update

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC)’s stock price has dropped by -14.72 in relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMIC Trading at -31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -36.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMIC fell by -22.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8100. In addition, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. saw -71.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMIC starting from Glezer Eli N., who purchase 170,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on May 17. After this action, Glezer Eli N. now owns 4,355,000 shares of Singular Genomics Systems Inc., valued at $138,924 using the latest closing price.

Glezer Eli N., the Chief Scientific Officer of Singular Genomics Systems Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Glezer Eli N. is holding 4,185,000 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12220.52 for the present operating margin

-791.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. stands at -11879.61. The total capital return value is set at -28.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.58. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.44. Total debt to assets is 17.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -67.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.