The Gap Inc. (GPS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPS is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPS is $10.53, which is $0.04 above the current price. The public float for GPS is 204.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPS on August 14, 2023 was 8.78M shares.

GPS) stock’s latest price update

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.04 in comparison to its previous close of 10.55, however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/23 that Gap Poaches Mattel Executive Behind Barbie Revival as Next CEO

GPS’s Market Performance

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has seen a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.45% gain in the past month and a 29.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for GPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.21% for GPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPS Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, The Gap Inc. saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Barbeito Horacio, who sale 154,599 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Aug 02. After this action, Barbeito Horacio now owns 0 shares of The Gap Inc., valued at $1,586,541 using the latest closing price.

Barbeito Horacio, the President & CEO, Old Navy of The Gap Inc., sale 790 shares at $7.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Barbeito Horacio is holding 0 shares at $6,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Gap Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.55. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Gap Inc. (GPS), the company’s capital structure generated 269.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.94. Total debt to assets is 52.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Gap Inc. (GPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.