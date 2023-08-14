The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 60.92. However, the company has seen a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/26/23 that Coca-Cola Raises Guidance as Demand Remains Resilient

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is above average at 25.29x. The 36-month beta value for KO is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KO is $70.40, which is $8.85 above than the current price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of KO on August 14, 2023 was 13.69M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has seen a 0.76% increase for the week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month and a -4.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for The Coca-Cola Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.69. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from MURPHY JOHN, who sale 156,290 shares at the price of $62.10 back on Aug 02. After this action, MURPHY JOHN now owns 228,830 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $9,705,328 using the latest closing price.

Perez Beatriz R, the Senior Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 50,000 shares at $62.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Perez Beatriz R is holding 143,383 shares at $3,132,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.