The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 0.99% gain in the past month, and a 13.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for BK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for BK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is 13.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BK is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is $53.22, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for BK is 777.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On August 14, 2023, BK’s average trading volume was 4.75M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 45.89. However, the company has seen a 1.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 08/08/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BK Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.35. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Kurimsky Kurtis R., who sale 14,045 shares at the price of $45.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kurimsky Kurtis R. now owns 23,816 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $641,031 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $46.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $1,621,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 166.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.