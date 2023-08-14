The -13.88% Decline of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s (RETO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RETO stock has gone up by 24.73%, with a monthly gain of 123.08% and a quarterly surge of 47.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.25% for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.37% for RETO’s stock, with a -0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RETO is 6.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RETO on August 14, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)’s stock price has soared by 14.47 in relation to previous closing price of 3.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RETO Trading at 106.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares surge +128.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +145.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +24.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw -15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.85 for the present operating margin

+12.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -225.98. The total capital return value is set at -89.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.91. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -40.90 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 160.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.54. Total debt to assets is 28.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.