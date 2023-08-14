Telos Corporation (TLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.69 in comparison to its previous close of 2.58, however, the company has experienced a 1.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TLS is at 0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TLS is $3.10, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for TLS is 50.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for TLS on August 14, 2023 was 757.68K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Telos Corporation (TLS) has seen a 1.30% increase in the past week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month, and a 4.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for TLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for TLS’s stock, with a -38.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TLS Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Griffin Mark D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on May 16. After this action, Griffin Mark D now owns 763,900 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $28,000 using the latest closing price.

Schaufeld Fredrick, the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 253,807 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Schaufeld Fredrick is holding 84,603 shares at $598,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corporation (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telos Corporation (TLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.