TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TAL Education Group (TAL) by analysts is $7.61, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 486.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TAL was 7.76M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has decreased by -3.25 when compared to last closing price of 7.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL’s stock has fallen by -9.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.85% and a quarterly rise of 13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for TAL Education Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for TAL’s stock, with a 6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.