Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) by analysts is $4.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for SRZN is 27.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SRZN was 106.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRZN) stock’s latest price update

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -40.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRZN’s Market Performance

SRZN’s stock has fallen by -40.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.97% and a quarterly drop of -8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.12% for Surrozen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.34% for SRZN’s stock, with a -37.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on October 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SRZN Trading at -27.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.34%, as shares sank -30.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN fell by -40.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7976. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.71 for the present operating margin

+73.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surrozen Inc. stands at -288.03. The total capital return value is set at -44.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.99.

Based on Surrozen Inc. (SRZN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 6.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.