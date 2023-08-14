SunOpta Inc. (STKL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is $9.20, The public float for STKL is 111.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STKL on August 14, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STKL) stock’s latest price update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.20 compared to its previous closing price of 4.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STKL’s Market Performance

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has seen a -22.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.92% decline in the past month and a -36.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for STKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.62% for STKL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -22.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -42.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Ennen Joseph, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.72 back on May 31. After this action, Ennen Joseph now owns 1,887,401 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $100,790 using the latest closing price.

Buick Mike, the SVP and GM of SunOpta Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Buick Mike is holding 146,519 shares at $54,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on SunOpta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.