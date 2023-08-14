Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) has decreased by -13.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -60.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is $0.48, The public float for SUNL is 69.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUNL on August 14, 2023 was 290.17K shares.

SUNL’s Market Performance

SUNL stock saw a decrease of -60.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.21% for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.23% for SUNL’s stock, with a -76.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.60 based on the research report published on January 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUNL Trading at -49.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.94%, as shares sank -49.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL fell by -60.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4463. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -84.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.06 for the present operating margin

-30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at -320.64. The total capital return value is set at -17.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.76. Equity return is now at value -99.50, with -53.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.34. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.