Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND)’s stock price has gone decline by -26.74 in comparison to its previous close of 8.04, however, the company has experienced a -28.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND) is above average at 3.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.

The public float for SLND is 4.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLND on August 14, 2023 was 40.72K shares.

SLND’s Market Performance

The stock of Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) has seen a -28.17% decrease in the past week, with a -33.22% drop in the past month, and a -15.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for SLND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.49% for SLND’s stock, with a -34.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLND stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SLND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLND in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLND Trading at -30.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -35.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLND fell by -28.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Southland Holdings Inc. saw -42.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLND starting from Renda Rudolph V., who purchase 4,888 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Jun 16. After this action, Renda Rudolph V. now owns 1,532,817 shares of Southland Holdings Inc., valued at $43,405 using the latest closing price.

Renda Rudolph V., the Co-COO and EVP of Southland Holdings Inc., purchase 3,794 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Renda Rudolph V. is holding 1,530,373 shares at $33,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLND

The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.71. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.