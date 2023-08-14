Sientra Inc. (SIEN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is $6.33, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for SIEN is 10.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIEN on August 14, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

SIEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) has decreased by -15.56 when compared to last closing price of 3.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIEN’s Market Performance

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has experienced a -23.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.28% drop in the past month, and a 74.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.72% for SIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.78% for SIEN’s stock, with a 14.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIEN Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares sank -31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN fell by -23.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.82 for the present operating margin

+42.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -80.96. The total capital return value is set at -80.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.