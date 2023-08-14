Should You Invest in FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) Now?

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FLJ is at -0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLJ is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 36.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for FLJ on August 14, 2023 was 511.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has decreased by -10.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a -17.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ’s stock has fallen by -17.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.39% and a quarterly drop of -76.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for FLJ Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.11% for FLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -83.99% for the last 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -37.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2202. In addition, FLJ Group Limited saw -92.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Limited stands at +125.71. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with 250.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.