Should You Invest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPD is $32.15, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for EPD on August 14, 2023 was 4.33M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 26.80. However, the company has seen a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD’s stock has risen by 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.41% and a quarterly rise of 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

EPD Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.74. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 114,758 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $1,330,025 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 11,950 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,491,895 shares at $300,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.