Should You Invest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKBA is $3.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 182.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AKBA on August 14, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.29 in relation to its previous close of 1.47. However, the company has experienced a -22.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA’s stock has fallen by -22.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.60% and a quarterly rise of 18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.52% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.59% for AKBA’s stock, with a 57.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +398.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4515. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 118.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -316.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.