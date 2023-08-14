Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has gone down by -39.70% for the week, with a -54.26% drop in the past month and a -58.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.56% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.62% for SAGE’s stock, with a -49.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) by analysts is $27.82, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for SAGE is 52.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.75% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SAGE was 1.33M shares.

SAGE) stock’s latest price update

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.45 compared to its previous closing price of 19.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -39.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/07/23 that Split FDA Call on Depression Drug Upsets Strategies for Biogen, Sage

SAGE Trading at -51.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -53.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -39.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.82. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw -42.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Aug 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 3,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $37,279 using the latest closing price.

Barrett Elizabeth, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Barrett Elizabeth is holding 1,000 shares at $50,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6931.88. The total capital return value is set at -36.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.55. Equity return is now at value -49.80, with -46.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.