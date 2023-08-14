Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NASDAQ: SFE)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.67 in comparison to its previous close of 1.56, however, the company has experienced a -16.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NASDAQ: SFE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFE is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) is $16.00, The public float for SFE is 12.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On August 14, 2023, SFE’s average trading volume was 15.37K shares.

SFE’s Market Performance

SFE’s stock has seen a -16.67% decrease for the week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month and a -34.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.80% for SFE’s stock, with a -46.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFE stocks, with First Analysis Sec repeating the rating for SFE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SFE in the upcoming period, according to First Analysis Sec is $17 based on the research report published on July 27, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

SFE Trading at -18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFE fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4838. In addition, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. saw -58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFE starting from SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, who purchase 56,985 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Apr 12. After this action, SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR now owns 507,095 shares of Safeguard Scientifics Inc., valued at $94,950 using the latest closing price.

SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, the 10% Owner of Safeguard Scientifics Inc., purchase 48,032 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR is holding 356,700 shares at $73,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFE

The total capital return value is set at -10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.39. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.63. Total debt to assets is 4.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.