Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RRAC is at -0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RRAC is 30.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for RRAC on August 14, 2023 was 369.23K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RRAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 10.78.

RRAC’s Market Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.61% rise in the past month, and a 2.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for RRAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for RRAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

RRAC Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRAC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. saw 4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RRAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.