Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, QRTEA stock has gone down by -5.30%, with a monthly decline of -23.36% and a quarterly plunge of -16.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.30% for QRTEA stock, with a simple moving average of -39.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 2.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for QRTEA is 349.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On August 14, 2023, QRTEA’s average trading volume was 9.15M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has surged by 2.63 when compared to previous closing price of 0.87, but the company has seen a -5.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9820. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -45.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Rawlinson David, who sale 89,300 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rawlinson David now owns 372,004 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $82,406 using the latest closing price.

Wilm Renee L, the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 18,100 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilm Renee L is holding 33,166 shares at $16,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Equity return is now at value -578.80, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.