QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 7.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/27/23 that QuantumScape Stock Is Soaring. Earnings Aren’t Driving the Gains.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QS is also noteworthy at 5.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QS is $7.00, which is -$1.0 below than the current price. The public float for QS is 344.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.85% of that float. The average trading volume of QS on August 14, 2023 was 9.08M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

The stock of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has seen a -6.48% decrease in the past week, with a -26.04% drop in the past month, and a 24.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for QS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.17% for QS’s stock, with a -3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 32.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Holme Timothy, who sale 144,623 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Jul 12. After this action, Holme Timothy now owns 766,495 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $1,466,202 using the latest closing price.

Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 76,700 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Singh Mohit is holding 700,386 shares at $658,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In summary, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.