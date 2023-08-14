ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) has dropped by -11.15 compared to previous close of 2.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) by analysts is $19.48, The public float for PMN is 7.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PMN was 297.29K shares.

PMN’s Market Performance

PMN’s stock has seen a -16.91% decrease for the week, with a -14.44% drop in the past month and a -66.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.48% for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.92% for PMN’s stock, with a -54.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMN Trading at -42.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.56%, as shares sank -17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMN fell by -16.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. saw -46.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMN

The total capital return value is set at -593.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -458.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.