Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has gone down by -3.30% for the week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month and a 20.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.62% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is $32.19, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 575.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on August 14, 2023 was 10.88M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has dropped by -0.54 compared to previous close of 25.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/23 that Pinterest Gets an Upgrade After Earnings. Why the Stock Is Falling Anyway.

PINS Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.76. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 182,115 shares at the price of $27.52 back on Aug 03. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $5,011,386 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $28.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 161,715 shares at $214,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.