PAR Technology Corporation (PAR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is $40.17, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for PAR is 25.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAR on August 14, 2023 was 227.93K shares.

PAR) stock’s latest price update

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.72 in comparison to its previous close of 33.59, however, the company has experienced a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PAR’s Market Performance

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.89% gain in the past month and a 25.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for PAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for PAR’s stock, with a 18.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $39 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAR Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.66. In addition, PAR Technology Corporation saw 42.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.03 for the present operating margin

+24.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for PAR Technology Corporation stands at -19.48. The total capital return value is set at -7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.78. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 46.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.