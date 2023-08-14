Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ORGO is $3.50, which is $0.73 above the current price. The public float for ORGO is 70.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORGO on August 14, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.55 in relation to its previous close of 2.75. However, the company has experienced a -28.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORGO’s Market Performance

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has experienced a -28.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.66% drop in the past month, and a -3.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for ORGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.33% for ORGO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGO Trading at -27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares sank -29.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -28.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.