One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSS is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) is $4.25, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for OSS is 16.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On August 14, 2023, OSS’s average trading volume was 46.54K shares.

OSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) has decreased by -26.40 when compared to last closing price of 3.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSS’s Market Performance

OSS’s stock has fallen by -22.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.99% and a quarterly drop of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for One Stop Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.22% for OSS’s stock, with a -18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSS Trading at -19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS fell by -22.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc. saw -21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from Cooper Steve D, who sale 203,591 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Jul 31. After this action, Cooper Steve D now owns 2,129,612 shares of One Stop Systems Inc., valued at $570,055 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Steve D, the 10% Owner of One Stop Systems Inc., sale 203,591 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cooper Steve D is holding 2,333,203 shares at $472,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.17 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc. stands at -3.08. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.12. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.84. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.