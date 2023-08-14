Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has seen a -25.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OLPX is at 1.74.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OLPX is $3.85, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for OLPX is 650.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for OLPX on August 14, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen a -25.50% decrease in the past week, with a -36.89% drop in the past month, and a -22.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.34% for OLPX’s stock, with a -42.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLPX Trading at -28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -34.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -25.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -50.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.