NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has gone down by -0.36% for the week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month and a -9.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for NEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.45% for NEE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is above average at 17.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is $89.53, which is $21.36 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEE on August 14, 2023 was 7.80M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE)’s stock price has increased by 0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 68.29. However, the company has seen a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/23 that A Smart Bet on Green Energy, With a Rising Dividend Yield

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEE Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.92. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from KETCHUM JOHN W, who purchase 13,600 shares at the price of $74.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, KETCHUM JOHN W now owns 184,485 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $1,009,987 using the latest closing price.

Coffey Robert, the EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $74.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Coffey Robert is holding 11,292 shares at $299,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.