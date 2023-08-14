Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.80 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a -32.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIR is -0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) is $5.00, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for NIR is 21.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On August 14, 2023, NIR’s average trading volume was 583.51K shares.

NIR’s Market Performance

NIR stock saw a decrease of -32.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -68.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.42% for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.09% for NIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -91.38% for the last 200 days.

NIR Trading at -64.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.73%, as shares sank -63.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR fell by -22.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1978. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -94.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The total capital return value is set at -3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97.

Based on Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.55. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.