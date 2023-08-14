Navigating the Volatility of Granite Ridge Resources Inc.’s (GRNT) Stock

In the past week, GRNT stock has gone up by 13.37%, with a monthly gain of 18.78% and a quarterly surge of 50.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for GRNT’s stock, with a 12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) Right Now?

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) is $8.00, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for GRNT is 27.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRNT on August 14, 2023 was 213.82K shares.

GRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) has increased by 12.73 when compared to last closing price of 7.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRNT Trading at 18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT rose by +13.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Darden Thaddeus, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, Darden Thaddeus now owns 138,259 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., valued at $18,420 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTNEY JOHN, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MCCARTNEY JOHN is holding 24,564 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. stands at +52.74. The total capital return value is set at 58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.