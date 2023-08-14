Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) by analysts is $8.00, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for MVST is 104.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.03% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MVST was 5.14M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MVST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 2.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MVST’s Market Performance

MVST’s stock has fallen by -16.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.47% and a quarterly rise of 11.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.88% for Microvast Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.93% for MVST’s stock, with a 19.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVST Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST fell by -16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw 35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.03 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc. stands at -77.36. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.67. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST), the company’s capital structure generated 28.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.21. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.